Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships

Eugene, Oregon – The stage is set for an exciting showdown at the US Track and Field Championships, starting Thursday. With Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles in the mix, many are questioning whether he will participate in both the 100m and 200m events.

Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m world champion, has been hinting at focusing on the 200m, creating an opening for other contenders in the 100m race. “I’m still the national champion in that event, and I don’t believe in giving up titles,” Lyles stated, emphasizing his determination to defend his title. “Somebody needs to take it from me, if they want it.”

While Lyles has struggled with an inflamed tendon, causing him to delay his season opener, others have seized the opportunity. Kenny Bednarek has emerged as a strong competitor, stating, “I’ve been winning a lot of races, and that’s been building my confidence.” Bednarek aims to prove himself in both the 100m and 200m, seeking to claim medals at the World Championships in September.

The women’s sprint events are equally captivating, with Sha'Carri Richardson entering as the defending 100m world champion. Richardson has faced challenges this season, with a modest best time of 11.19 seconds. However, the upcoming heats present a crucial chance to regain her form. Rising star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who holds the fastest time this year at 10.73 seconds, will also be in the mix.

The championships will not only showcase established stars; new talent like 21-year-old T’Mars McCallum, with a season-leading time of 19.73 seconds in the 200m, could disrupt expected results. The competition promises to be fierce, with the USATF Outdoor Championships running from July 31 to August 3, 2025, at Hayward Field.