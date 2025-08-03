Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown

East Rutherford, New Jersey — WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is preparing to defend her title against Lyra Valkyria this Sunday at SummerSlam, amid escalating tensions between the two wrestlers.

This week on Raw, Valkyria made a bold statement, voicing her intentions to defeat Lynch. The confrontation quickly intensified when Lynch entered the ring wielding a kendo stick. However, Valkyria seized the weapon and unleashed a series of strikes on Lynch, leaving her with visible injuries.

Lynch later posted a photo on Instagram depicting a large bruise on her back, expressing her outrage over what she termed an “unprovoked attack.” “LYRA HAS TOTALLY LOST IT. We cannot have this CRAZY BIRDLADY representing the intercontinental title! AND SHE WON’T!” Lynch remarked.

As part of the match stipulations, if Lynch retains her title, Valkyria has agreed to raise Lynch’s hand and will not be allowed to challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again. This additional rule promises a high-stakes encounter considering the heated rivalry.

This bout marks the third singles meeting between the former friends in 2025. Valkyria defeated Lynch at WWE Backlash in May, but Lynch claimed the title from her at Money in the Bank the following month, setting the stage for what many expect to be a fierce and decisive rematch.