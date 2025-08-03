Sports
Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
East Rutherford, New Jersey — WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is preparing to defend her title against Lyra Valkyria this Sunday at SummerSlam, amid escalating tensions between the two wrestlers.
This week on Raw, Valkyria made a bold statement, voicing her intentions to defeat Lynch. The confrontation quickly intensified when Lynch entered the ring wielding a kendo stick. However, Valkyria seized the weapon and unleashed a series of strikes on Lynch, leaving her with visible injuries.
Lynch later posted a photo on Instagram depicting a large bruise on her back, expressing her outrage over what she termed an “unprovoked attack.” “LYRA HAS TOTALLY LOST IT. We cannot have this CRAZY BIRDLADY representing the intercontinental title! AND SHE WON’T!” Lynch remarked.
As part of the match stipulations, if Lynch retains her title, Valkyria has agreed to raise Lynch’s hand and will not be allowed to challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again. This additional rule promises a high-stakes encounter considering the heated rivalry.
This bout marks the third singles meeting between the former friends in 2025. Valkyria defeated Lynch at WWE Backlash in May, but Lynch claimed the title from her at Money in the Bank the following month, setting the stage for what many expect to be a fierce and decisive rematch.
Recent Posts
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London