Lynn Biyendolo Shines in Reign’s Comeback and USWNT Matches

SEATTLE, Wash. — Forward Lynn Biyendolo of Seattle Reign FC has adapted well after an injury sidelined her at the start of the 2025 season. With over a decade of experience in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), she has become a crucial leader for her team both in gameplay and in spirit.

This season, Biyendolo has made ten appearances for the Reign, including seven starts, scoring two goals and providing an assist. Her contributions are notable beyond just the statistics; her leadership was evident during the team’s recent matches.

In the Reign’s last game before the international break, Biyendolo played 81 minutes, significantly influencing three of the four scoring sequences, even though she did not score. She did, however, score Seattle’s first goal in a thrilling comeback against Chicago Stars FC, leading the team to a 2-2 draw. This goal marked her 70th in regular-season play, making her the second player in NWSL history to reach this milestone.

“She can do those things in moments that you need her to,” said Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. “It was coming, and I’m really happy for her.”

Biyendolo’s goal was also a personal milestone; it brought her total career goals against Chicago to 11 and marked her fifth consecutive goal against the Stars. “It’s not just her goals,” Harvey added. “It’s everything else that she brings; she’s a phenomenal human.”

The match highlighted the Resilience of the Reign, as they became the first away team in NWSL history to secure a point after trailing by two goals with only minutes left to play. Biyendolo led her team with four shots, demonstrating her vital role on the field.

“We were going to fight till the end, and that’s what we did,” Biyendolo said after the game.

As July unfolds, the Reign will take a month-long break for international play. Biyendolo has joined the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) during this period. Recently, she scored her 25th international goal in a friendly match victory against the Republic of Ireland, where she also served as team captain.

With her recent contributions, she has become the 28th player to reach the 25-goal milestone for the USWNT. Biyendolo is set to play one more match against Canada on July 2 before returning to the Reign for a friendly against Urawa Red Diamonds on July 20.