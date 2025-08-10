Sports
Lynx Acquire DiJonai Carrington in Key WNBA Trade Ahead of Deadline
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Lynx made a significant move just ahead of the WNBA trade deadline on August 7, acquiring DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings. In exchange, the Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas.
The trade comes after a dominant 53-point win over the Las Vegas Aces earlier in the week, which improved the Lynx’s record to 24-5. Despite a growing lead for the top playoff seed, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve felt compelled to strengthen her roster even further, particularly in light of potential injuries.
Carrington, who was named the league’s Most Improved Player in 2024, has faced challenges this season, struggling to maintain the defensive prowess expected of her. However, analysts believe that her skills could thrive in Minnesota’s renowned defensive system under Reeve.
“Reeve is one of the best defensive coaches, and I expect Carrington will regain her form,” said a WNBA analyst. “She adds depth against tough perimeter players, especially as the postseason approaches.”
However, some experts raised concerns regarding Carrington’s fit within the Lynx’s offensive strategy, which emphasizes shooting and ball movement. This season, she has recorded a low 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, with her assist-to-turnover ratio drawing criticism.
While the Lynx are pushing for their fifth championship, the Wings are in the midst of a rebuild after a difficult season. They have seen significant turnover in management and player roster, including the recent addition of the No. 1 overall pick. The trade signals an ongoing commitment by the Wings to develop talent like Diamond Miller, who showed promise but struggled to find playing time in Minnesota.
“This trade is pivotal as we focus on building a strong future,” said Wings General Manager Curt Miller. “Miller will have more opportunities in Dallas and we believe she can realize her potential here.”
The WNBA trade deadline is set for August 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and with these developments, both teams appear geared towards their respective goals—Minnesota focusing on immediate championship aspirations, while Dallas looks toward future growth.
