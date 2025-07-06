Lynx Aim to Maintain Win Streak Against Valkyries Tonight

Minneapolis, MN — The Minnesota Lynx (15-2) will host the Golden State Valkyries (9-7) in a WNBA regular-season matchup tonight at 8 p.m. EDT. The Lynx are riding a three-game win streak, while the Valkyries have won their last two games.

Both teams come into this game with notable recent performances. Minnesota defeated the Washington Mystics 92-75 on Thursday, led by Napheesa Collier, who scored 28 points. Meanwhile, Golden State is fresh off a commanding 84-57 victory against the Seattle Storm, where Tiffany Hayes led her team with 21 points.

Despite their strong performance in the last game, the Lynx lost in the Commissioner’s Cup Final earlier this week, highlighting their potential vulnerabilities. Aaliyah Edwards contributed 15 points and six rebounds in the recent win over Washington, showcasing depth on the Lynx bench.

“We’re focused on getting back on track and continuing our momentum,” said Lynx guard Kayla McBride. “Every game is crucial at this point in the season.”

The Valkyries’ recent success can largely be attributed to their improved offense and solid defensive play. They have started scoring in the high 80s consistently, with their last matchup allowing them to limit the opposition to 57 points.

In the previous meeting this season, the Lynx emerged victorious with an 86-75 win over the Valkyries on June 2. Will Golden State adapt and manage to upset the league leaders tonight?

Fans can catch the game live on Fubo, which broadcasts all nationally televised WNBA games. Overall, both teams are well-matched, setting the stage for a highly competitive encounter.