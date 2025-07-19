Lynx Balance Business and Pleasure During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN — The Minnesota Lynx are embracing both business and fun during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. With the All-Star Game set for Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the team’s players have a packed schedule that includes practices, collective bargaining discussions, and engaging with fans online.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve kicked off the festivities with a visit to Harry & Izzy’s for their renowned lunch special, particularly the chicken sliders. ‘They have a tremendous lunch special,’ Reeve said. ‘Their shrimp cocktail sauce is incredible.’ This weekend promises to be a mix of enjoyable moments and work-oriented responsibilities for the Lynx’s All-Star contingent.

Among those representing the team are All-Stars Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, and Courtney Williams. The players are also gearing up for a live 72-hour broadcast on their viral Twitch channel, ‘StudBudz,’ to connect with fans. ‘We’re booked and busy,’ Williams remarked, emphasizing their intent to share authentic glimpses of their journey. ‘We just gon’ bring the vibes and keep the camera rolling,’ Hiedeman added.

McBride shared her excitement about this being her All-Star weekend while recalling receiving the call from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert while she was in a salon chair. ‘As you get older, they get more special because you never know how many more you’re gonna get,’ McBride said.

The All-Star weekend isn’t just for celebration; it’s also a crucial time for discussions about the future of the WNBA. The league and players’ union will engage in their first in-person collective bargaining talks since December. Collier, as vice president of the players’ association, is leading her teammates as they look to negotiate aspects like revenue-sharing and player compensation.

‘Sitting down in front of people and talking it out, I feel like we’ll be able to make some good strides,’ Collier said. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire soon, the urgency grows as players are prepared to advocate for their rights and needs this weekend.

As excitement builds for the weekend ahead, the Lynx players are also reminding themselves of their season’s successes. Both Williams and McBride assess their performance thus far with an A-minus, reflecting their ambition for improvement and the challenges that lie ahead.

In a weekend meant for celebration and connection, the Lynx are determined to shine both on and off the court.