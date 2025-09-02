Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx secured the WNBA regular-season title with a 94-70 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night. This win marked the Lynx’s franchise-record 31st victory of the season, pushing their overall record to 31-8.

Alanna Smith and DiJonai Carrington led the team with 18 points each, while Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride each contributed 15 points.

The Lynx showcased their strong shooting performance by hitting 15 of 28 three-pointers, with McBride making five and Smith four. The team also displayed excellent ball movement, recording 27 assists on 34 baskets.

Smith emphasized the significance of home-court advantage, stating, “The games are so hard. If you have that advantage, the energy from your fans is huge.” Coach Cheryl Reeve echoed this sentiment, asserting the importance of their strong fan base as they head toward the playoffs.

The Lynx started strong, finishing the first quarter with a 21-19 lead. They extended their lead significantly in the second quarter, outscoring the Sun 21-10, and went into halftime with a 42-29 advantage.

Despite a spirited effort from the Sun, the closest they could get was to trail by 12 points in the fourth quarter. The Lynx sealed their victory with a decisive 12-1 run towards the end of the game.

Coach Reeve highlighted the Lynn’s commitment even after clinching the top seed, saying, “We want to steadily improve as we head into the playoffs.” The Lynx, who last held the top seed in 2017, are now focused on their goal of winning the WNBA championship.

The Lynx will continue their quest for the championship with games against tough playoff contenders, including two meetings against the Las Vegas Aces and one against the Dallas Wings.