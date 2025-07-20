Lynx Defeat Mercury to Secure 20th Win of Season

Minneapolis, MN — On July 16, 2025, the Minnesota Lynx completed their first half schedule with a 79-66 victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center, marking their 20th win of the season.

The game was part of camp day, attracting a crowd filled with enthusiastic young fans. The Lynx started strong, outscoring the Mercury 21-10 in the first quarter. Kayla McBride contributed five points, while Jessica Shepard added six points off the bench.

The Mercury responded by narrowing the deficit to four points by halftime. In the third quarter, DeWanna Bonner hit a jump shot, bringing the game within three points. Bonner’s confident move elicited a reaction from the Lynx bench, who quickly answered with a 10-0 run, highlighted by layups from Napheesa Collier and two three-pointers from Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.

McBride led the Lynx with 18 points, adding two three-pointers, five assists, and five rebounds. Collier had a quieter scoring night, finishing with ten points, while Shepard emerged as a strong asset off the bench, scoring eight points on four-of-five shooting.

The victory improved the Lynx’s record to 20-4, making them the only team with that many wins this season. They also maintained an unbeaten home record of 12-0. With a dominant point differential of +9.7 per game, the Lynx aim to achieve their championship aspirations following last year’s finals loss.

As the WNBA enters its All-Star Break, Team Collier will face Team Clark in the All-Star Game on Saturday at 7:30 PM CT, airing on ABC. The Lynx’s next matchup is against the Chicago Sky on July 22 at 7:00 PM CT, live on ESPN 3.