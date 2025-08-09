Sports
Lynx Defeat Storm in Thrilling Matchup at Climate Pledge Arena
SEATTLE, WA — The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Seattle Storm 91-87 in a close game held at Climate Pledge Arena on August 6, 2025. The Lynx improved their record to 25-5 while the Storm fell to 16-14.
Jessica Shepard led the Lynx with impressive shooting, contributing significantly to their victory with key field goals. Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride also played pivotal roles in the team’s offense, showcasing teamwork and strategy.
The game started with a strong push from the Lynx, who took an early lead. However, the Storm, led by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, mounted a comeback as they battled hard throughout the quarters. The fans cheered loudly as the Storm attempted to even the score.
Despite a valiant effort, the Storm could not overcome the Lynx’s lead in the final quarter. The attendance for the game was 10,468, with many fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
“Every game is a new challenge, and tonight we stepped up when it mattered,” said Lynx coach. The victory marked the Lynx’s fourth consecutive win, showcasing their momentum as the season progresses.
Both teams will have to regroup as they continue their respective seasons, hoping to secure playoff positions.
