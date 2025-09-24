Lynx Dominate Mercury in WNBA Semifinal Opener

Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Minnesota Lynx showcased their powerhouse status with a commanding 82-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on September 21, 2025.

The Lynx, who finished the regular season with a league-best record of 34-10, continued their winning streak by sweeping the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the playoffs. A key factor in their success has been star forward Napheesa Collier, who averaged 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds during the season.

Collier was in MVP discussions throughout the season, ultimately finishing second in voting behind A’ja Wilson. In the semifinals’ opener, she contributed 18 points, ranking third on her team, as guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams led the scoring.

“We have a deep roster and everyone contributes,” Collier said postgame. “It feels good to get this win.”

Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury, who finished third in MVP voting, was set to be Collier’s primary defender. At halftime, she commented on their matchup, saying, “She gotta guard me too, we’re doing the same thing. So, we’re good.”

However, Thomas’s confidence didn’t translate into success on the court as she scored only two points in the second half while Collier kept the Lynx’s momentum strong. WNBA fans quickly reacted to Thomas’s comments about her performance versus Collier’s.

One fan tweeted, “2 points 2nd half,” signaling disapproval of Thomas’s earlier remarks. Other fans agreed, highlighting Thomas’s struggle with, “The arrogance will be their downfall!”

The Mercury face a tough challenge as the best-of-five series continues. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve emphasized that Collier is not the only threat from her team. “We have multiple players who can step up,” Reeve stated. “That’s what makes us dangerous.”

With Game 1 in the books, the Mercury must regroup and strategize to counteract the Lynx’s deep talent pool if they hope to compete in the semifinals.