Lynx Dominate Valkyries 101-72 in WNBA Playoff Opener

Minneapolis, MN – The Minnesota Lynx secured a decisive 101-72 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs on September 14, 2025. With this win, the top-seeded Lynx lead the series 1-0 in a best-of-three matchup.

After a disappointing end to the regular season, the eighth-seeded Valkyries entered the postseason looking to turn things around. They started strong, racing to an 11-4 lead after a 9-0 run, and managed to end the first quarter ahead 28-21.

However, legendary Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve made effective adjustments during the game, tightening up the defense to stop Golden State’s scoring. The Valkyries struggled offensively, allowing the Lynx to regain the lead and expand it to double digits before halftime, going into the break at 47-40.

The third quarter saw the Lynx dominate, scoring 32 points and pushing their lead to 79-58 by the start of the fourth. The Valkyries could only muster 14 points in the last quarter, sealing their fate with a final score of 101-72.

Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 20 points, continuing her impressive performance against the Valkyries this season. Despite having five players score in double digits, the Valkyries couldn’t match the Lynx’s efficiency, finishing with shooting percentages of just 33.9% from the field and 29.0% from three-point range.

Looking ahead, the Valkyries will host the Lynx at the SAP Center in San Jose on September 16, as they attempt to extend their playoff run. Despite the challenges, the team is eager to rally with the support of their home crowd.