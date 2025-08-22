Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown

(College Park, Georgia) – The Atlanta Dream will host the Minnesota Lynx for a pivotal WNBA matchup on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET at Gateway Center Arena.

This marks the third meeting of the season between these teams. The Dream defeated the Lynx 90-86 in their last matchup on July 28, leveraging a strong performance from Brittney Griner, who scored 22 points, while Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points. This rivalry has been closely contested, with both teams aiming for postseason positioning.

The Dream enter the game with a 10-5 record at home, although they have struggled in tight matchups. In games decided by less than four points, their record stands at just 3-4. Conversely, the Lynx boast an impressive 11-5 record on the road and are fifth in the Western Conference for offensive rebounds, averaging 8.4 per game.

Injuries could play a crucial role in this contest. The Lynx will be without Collier due to an ankle injury, while Jordin Canada is out for the Dream with a hamstring issue. These absences may shift the dynamics of the game.

Both teams are averaging high scores per game, with Atlanta hitting 9.3 three-pointers and Minnesota averaging 9.5. The Lynx have undoubtedly shown offensive firepower, but their defensive strategy will be tested against the Dream’s strong home performance.

The game will be broadcast live on Atlanta News First and can be streamed through various platforms. As both teams brace for this encounter, it promises to be a thrilling affair with significant implications for their playoff hopes.

With the teams having split their season series, each squad will be looking to gain the upper hand in this crucial matchup. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET, and fans eagerly anticipate an exciting showdown.