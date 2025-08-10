Lynx Face Liberty in Key WNBA Matchup Without Star Players

Brooklyn, NY — The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the New York Liberty this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated WNBA showdown. The match marks a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, though both teams will be missing their star players.

The Lynx will enter the game without Napheesa Collier, a leading candidate for the league’s MVP title, who sprained her right ankle on August 2 and is expected to miss two weeks. In her absence, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve plans to utilize Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams more heavily, with Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith focusing on rebounding.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are coping with the loss of Breanna Stewart, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a right knee bone bruise. New York has been on a three-game winning streak and will look to Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 36 points against the Connecticut Sun on August 3, to lead the charge.

In their previous outings, the Liberty beat Dallas 85-76, a game in which former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman contributed significantly with 13 points, two blocks, and a steal. As both teams prepare for the match, their strategies will hinge on controlling possessions and minimizing turnovers.

This matchup is not only a significant contest within the league but also the first game at Barclays Center since the Finals. The Lynx and Liberty will face each other multiple times over the next few weeks, with three games scheduled between them from August 10 to August 19.

As fans anticipate the action, they can catch the game live on ESPN+, among other coverage options.