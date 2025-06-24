Sports
Lynx Face Mystics in WNBA Showdown on June 24
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Minnesota Lynx are set to take on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM CT at CareFirst Arena. The Lynx, holding a strong record of 12-1, lead the league while the Mystics sit at ninth with a 6-8 record.
The Lynx are riding high, having won three consecutive games, including an 82-66 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks last Saturday, led by Kayla McBride‘s 29 points. Napheesa Collier, a key player for Minnesota, is listed as questionable due to a low back issue.
On the other hand, the Mystics come off an overtime win against the Dallas Wings. Star rookie Sonia Citron shone in that match, providing a solid counter to Paige Bueckers, the leading contender for Rookie of the Year.
In terms of team performance, the Lynx excel in several categories, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game and possessing a robust offensive rebound average of 7.9. Their previous meetings with the Mystics further highlight their dominance, winning the last five encounters by a margin of at least eight points.
For those unable to attend the game in person, the matchup will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network – North and live-streamed on Fubo, with some restrictions applicable. Fans can also watch the action on various networks, including ESPN and CBS Sports Network.
