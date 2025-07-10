Sports
Lynx Face Sparks in Key WNBA Showdown Thursday
LOS ANGELES, California — The Minnesota Lynx, boasting a league-best record, will take on the struggling Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, July 10, at 2:00 PM CT at Crypto.com Arena. This matchup is crucial as the Lynx look to bounce back after a recent loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
The Lynx enter the game with a record of 17-3, having averaged nearly 85 points per game this season. Star player Napheesa Collier leads the team, averaging 24.3 points and 8 rebounds per game, and is a strong contender for the league’s MVP award. Minnesota has dominated its previous encounters with Los Angeles this season, winning all three by an average margin of 18 points.
The Sparks, with a 6-13 record, are experiencing a challenging season. Despite standout performances from Kelsey Plum, who averages over 20 points and 5 assists per game, the team’s defensive struggles have been apparent, allowing an average of 86.9 points per game. Cameron Brink will be sidelined due to a left knee injury, adding to the Sparks’ challenges.
Veteran forward Dearica Hamby and Azurá Stevens will need to step up if the Sparks hope to pull off an upset against the Lynx. Fans can catch the action live on the FanDuel Sports Network or stream the game through FanDuel Sports, though regional restrictions may apply.
