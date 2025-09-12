Lynx Face Valkyries in Final Regular Season Showdown

San Francisco, California — The Minnesota Lynx will go up against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, September 11, at 7:00 PM CT at the Target Center. This matchup marks the third meeting between the two teams this season.

The Lynx are coming off a strong season and currently hold a 2-0 record against the Valkyries. Minnesota has secured a playoff spot with a leading performance, averaging 87.0 points per game and shooting 47.6% from the field. MVP contender Napheesa Collier leads the team with 23.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries, after defeating the Dallas Wings with an 84-80 victory last Wednesday, clinched a postseason berth, becoming the first expansion team in league history to do so in their inaugural year. They hope to turn the tide in this upcoming match after two previous losses to the Lynx.

In terms of player health, both teams face challenges. The Lynx will be without DiJonai Carrington, who is out with a left shoulder injury, while Cecilia Zandalasini continues to recover from a calf issue. The Valkyries will not have Tiffany Hayes, who is sidelined due to a knee injury, nor Kayla Thornton, who has been ruled out for the season.

Looking forward to the game, the Lynx aim to maintain their top spot, while the Valkyries will be looking to secure their first win against the league leaders. Fans can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network and live stream it on NBA TV.