Sports
Lynx Host Dream in Key WNBA Matchup on July 27
Minneapolis, MN — The Minnesota Lynx will face the Atlanta Dream this Sunday evening, July 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET at the Target Center. This matchup is crucial as both teams aim to solidify their positions for the WNBA playoffs.
The Lynx are currently leading the league with a strong record of 22-4. They are riding a four-game winning streak, having recently defeated the Las Vegas Aces 109-78. Star player Napheesa Collier, who is a favorite for the MVP award, will aim to lead the team again. Her performance has proven vital in the Lynx’s successful campaign this season.
On the other hand, the Dream, with a record of 14-10, come into this game looking to continue their surprising run after making last year’s playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Their recent victory over the Phoenix Mercury (90-79) was highlighted by Allisha Gray‘s outstanding performance, where she scored 28 points and added several assists and rebounds.
In terms of injuries, the Lynx will be without guard Karlie Samuelson due to a foot injury, while Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard is also out with a knee injury. This could impact the rotations and strategies of both teams during the game.
The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, and fans can also stream the event through various platforms like Fubo. With predictions leaning towards the Lynx’s dominance at home, the Dream will need a strong team effort to challenge Minnesota’s stellar performance this season.
The Lynx and the Dream met earlier this season on June 28, where the Lynx narrowly won 96-92. Sunday’s game is expected to be an exciting rematch as both teams look to assert their dominance in the league.
Recent Posts
- Courtney Taylor Explores Drama in New Spinoff ‘Ballard’
- Two Democratic Governors Leave National Governors Association Amid Concerns
- Alexis Ayala’s Rise Back to Fame in La Casa de los Famosos 3
- Reggie Bush Unrecognized by Young Big Ten Stars at Media Days
- Sullivan’s Crossing Set for Season 4 Amid Cast Changes and New Challenges
- Discovery Channel Series Features Houston Reporters in Storm Episode
- Edwin Díaz Open to Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Gabbard Accuses Obama of Conspiracy Regarding 2016 Election Interference
- John Daly Cast as Happy Gilmore’s Brother in Upcoming Netflix Sequel
- James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Scene Not Canon Ahead of Season 2
- The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27
- Top Tennis Players Prepare for ATP Toronto Tournament
- Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks
- Victoria Mboko Wins Debut Match at National Bank Open
- Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed
- CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3
- We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win
- Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August
- Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
- Anniversary of ‘Barbie’: From Hit to Critique as Discussions Shift