Lynx Host Dream in Key WNBA Matchup on July 27

Minneapolis, MN — The Minnesota Lynx will face the Atlanta Dream this Sunday evening, July 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET at the Target Center. This matchup is crucial as both teams aim to solidify their positions for the WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx are currently leading the league with a strong record of 22-4. They are riding a four-game winning streak, having recently defeated the Las Vegas Aces 109-78. Star player Napheesa Collier, who is a favorite for the MVP award, will aim to lead the team again. Her performance has proven vital in the Lynx’s successful campaign this season.

On the other hand, the Dream, with a record of 14-10, come into this game looking to continue their surprising run after making last year’s playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Their recent victory over the Phoenix Mercury (90-79) was highlighted by Allisha Gray‘s outstanding performance, where she scored 28 points and added several assists and rebounds.

In terms of injuries, the Lynx will be without guard Karlie Samuelson due to a foot injury, while Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard is also out with a knee injury. This could impact the rotations and strategies of both teams during the game.

The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, and fans can also stream the event through various platforms like Fubo. With predictions leaning towards the Lynx’s dominance at home, the Dream will need a strong team effort to challenge Minnesota’s stellar performance this season.

The Lynx and the Dream met earlier this season on June 28, where the Lynx narrowly won 96-92. Sunday’s game is expected to be an exciting rematch as both teams look to assert their dominance in the league.