Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Minnesota Lynx will face the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Target Center. This matchup comes after the Lynx achieved an impressive 82-71 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, marking their tenth straight home win and bringing their season record to 16-2. The game is set to begin at 7 PM ET and will be broadcast on The U, FanDuel Sports Network, and KARE 11.
Despite their strong standing, the Lynx will play without guard Karlie Samuelson, who is out for the season due to a foot injury that requires surgery. Samuelson sustained the injury during a game against the Connecticut Sun on June 29.
On the other hand, the Sky, currently ranked 12th in the league with a 5-11 record, are eager for a turnaround after losing three of their last five games. They recently secured a narrow win against the Los Angeles Sparks, finishing 92-85.
Ariel Atkins leads the Sky with an average of 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The Lynx, on the other side, are shining with an average of 24.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per player.
In addition to Samuelson, the Sky will also miss Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Kamila Cardoso, another crucial player, is unavailable due to national duties with the Brazilian team.
As two teams seek success, fan attendance is expected to boost the spirits of the players. For Lynx fans, this game symbolizes both excitement and resilience as the team continues to develop its identity in the league. Fans can tune in to the game through various streaming platforms to witness the unfolding drama.
