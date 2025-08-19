Sports
Lynx vs. Liberty Set for High-Stakes Showdown on August 19
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minnesota Lynx will face off against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM CT at Barclays Center. This much-anticipated matchup hopes to see the Lynx continue their winning streak while the Liberty aim to shake off recent setbacks.
The Lynx, currently enjoying a five-game winning streak, clinched a playoff spot earlier this month. However, they may have to compete without Napheesa Collier, who is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle injury. Collier’s absence is significant, as she has been a top candidate for this season’s WNBA MVP.
The Liberty, despite their injuries, remain one of the strongest contenders this season. Key players Isabelle Harrison and Breanna Stewart are both out due to concussion protocol and knee injuries, respectively. Nyara Sabally is also sidelined, further complicating their lineup for the upcoming game.
The Lynx are expected to wear their Rebel Edition jerseys for this matchup. Fans can watch the game live on the FanDuel Sports Network.
In their last encounter, the Lynx claimed an 83-71 victory over the Liberty on August 10. The Lynx led by strong performances from their players, despite Collier’s absence then as well. The all-time series favors the Lynx 34-25, but the Liberty triumphed in the 2024 WNBA Championship series, going 3-2 against Minnesota.
As the Lynx and Liberty prepare for this crucial game, both teams will focus on overcoming their injuries and seizing a vital win in pursuit of playoff positioning.
