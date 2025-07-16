Lynx and Mercury Set for WNBA Showdown on July 9

Phoenix, Arizona – The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA matchup on July 9, 2025, at Footprint Center, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

Napheesa Collier, the Lynx’s leading scorer this season, will lead her team into the game after averaging 24.3 points per game. The Lynx hold a strong 17-2 record, placing them in first place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are looking to gain ground on the Lynx, currently sitting at 13-6 in the standings. A victory would cut the gap between the teams to just three games. Satou Sabally has also been a key player for Phoenix, averaging just over 19 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game.

Both teams have faced off twice earlier in the season, with the Lynx winning each game by double digits, including a decisive 88-65 victory on June 4. Phoenix is coming off a recent win against the Dallas Wings, where they triumphed 102-72 thanks to a standout performance from Sami Whitcomb.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the game on Fubo TV or local broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, showcasing two of the league’s best teams as they vie for playoff positioning.