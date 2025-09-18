Sports
Lynx Reserves Propel Team to Playoff Victory Over Valkyries
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Lynx showcased their depth in a commanding 101-72 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series on Sunday at Target Center. Key contributions from the bench, notably from DiJonai Carrington, Natisha Hiedeman, and Jessica Shepard, were pivotal in overcoming a slow start and securing the win.
Fans erupted as Carrington checked into the game after missing the last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury. The crowd cheered loudly as she entered for Bridget Carleton in the third quarter. Just minutes later, she hit her first two shots, both three-pointers from beyond 25 feet, demonstrating her impact on the game.
“She looked good,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “She was pretty locked in on what she was trying to get done. And she’s always impactful when she plays.”
Overall, the Lynx bench outscored the Valkyries’ bench 42-17, with Hiedeman leading the charge. Hiedeman finished the game with 18 points, showing why she is considered one of the best reserves in the league.
The Lynx’s reserves dominated throughout the game. Hiedeman took control in the second quarter, scoring and assisting crucial plays while Carrington and Shepard added to the offensive output. Shepard, known for her rebounding, contributed significantly, adding 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Lynx traded for Carrington from Dallas on August 3, a move that boosted their playoff roster significantly. She averaged 8.6 points in the regular season and shot an impressive 48.5% overall, indicating the impact of being part of a championship-caliber team.
As the series shifts to the SAP Center in San Jose, the Lynx are looking to build on this momentum in their quest for another WNBA title. Reeve’s strategy for assembling this bench was a direct response to the expansion of the Valkyries, aiming to enhance both the scoring and defensive capabilities of the team.
The Lynx have confidence heading into Game 2, bolstered by the strong performances from their bench and their ability to adapt to different game scenarios.
Recent Posts
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo
- Lynx Reserves Propel Team to Playoff Victory Over Valkyries
- Phillies and Dodgers Face Off with Division Titles on the Line
- Freddie Freeman Leads Dodgers in Crucial Playoff Push
- Montel Williams Claims Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Assassin Driven by Love, Not Politics
- Eugenio Suárez’s Future With Mariners Uncertain Amid Playoff Chase
- Woody Allen Reflects on Life, Career, and New Novel Amid Controversy
- Early ICE Raid in Elgin Leads to Arrest of Two Citizens