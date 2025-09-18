Lynx Reserves Propel Team to Playoff Victory Over Valkyries

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Lynx showcased their depth in a commanding 101-72 victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series on Sunday at Target Center. Key contributions from the bench, notably from DiJonai Carrington, Natisha Hiedeman, and Jessica Shepard, were pivotal in overcoming a slow start and securing the win.

Fans erupted as Carrington checked into the game after missing the last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury. The crowd cheered loudly as she entered for Bridget Carleton in the third quarter. Just minutes later, she hit her first two shots, both three-pointers from beyond 25 feet, demonstrating her impact on the game.

“She looked good,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “She was pretty locked in on what she was trying to get done. And she’s always impactful when she plays.”

Overall, the Lynx bench outscored the Valkyries’ bench 42-17, with Hiedeman leading the charge. Hiedeman finished the game with 18 points, showing why she is considered one of the best reserves in the league.

The Lynx’s reserves dominated throughout the game. Hiedeman took control in the second quarter, scoring and assisting crucial plays while Carrington and Shepard added to the offensive output. Shepard, known for her rebounding, contributed significantly, adding 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Lynx traded for Carrington from Dallas on August 3, a move that boosted their playoff roster significantly. She averaged 8.6 points in the regular season and shot an impressive 48.5% overall, indicating the impact of being part of a championship-caliber team.

As the series shifts to the SAP Center in San Jose, the Lynx are looking to build on this momentum in their quest for another WNBA title. Reeve’s strategy for assembling this bench was a direct response to the expansion of the Valkyries, aiming to enhance both the scoring and defensive capabilities of the team.

The Lynx have confidence heading into Game 2, bolstered by the strong performances from their bench and their ability to adapt to different game scenarios.