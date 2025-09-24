Lynx Secure Game 1 Win Against Mercury in WNBA Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Phoenix Mercury 82-69 in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Minnesota aims to extend its series lead to 2-0 in the best-of-five semi-final.

Courtney Williams led the Lynx with a game-high 23 points, while Kayla McBride added 21 points, and Napheesa Collier contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. The Lynx, seeded first, overcame a nine-point deficit and a seven-point halftime deficit to claim the victory at Target Center.

After a tough first half, Minnesota’s players regrouped at halftime to discuss defensive strategies against Phoenix. Williams played a pivotal role in the second half, scoring 12 of her points after the break and recording a career-high five steals. McBride noted the effect Williams’ confidence had on the team, calling her performance contagious.

Kahleah Copper scored 22 points for the Mercury and Alyssa Thomas added 18 points. Phoenix struggled offensively in the second half, scoring only 22 points, with just seven coming from inside the paint. This poor performance contrasted sharply with their first-half efforts when they scored 42 of their 47 points in the key.

Head coach Nate Tibbetts praised the Lynx’s defensive turnaround after halftime, acknowledging their effectiveness in limiting Phoenix’s scoring opportunities. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Minneapolis, followed by Game 3 on Friday in Phoenix.