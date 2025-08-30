Lynx Set to Face Sun in Anticipated WNBA Matchup

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun will host the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA regular season game on Saturday, August 30, 2025. This highly anticipated matchup is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena and will be broadcast live on NBA TV.

The Lynx are looking to bounce back from a recent 93-79 defeat to the Seattle Storm, while the Sun aim to build on their momentum from a 101-95 victory over the Dallas Wings. Both teams are keen to secure a win as the playoffs approach.

Currently, the Sun rank lower in scoring, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to the Lynx’s average of 86.7 points. The Lynx also boast a superior field goal percentage of 47.2%, while the Sun sit at 41.4%. In terms of rebounds, the Lynx lead with 34.1 per game, while the Sun average 31.5.

Napheesa Collier has been a standout player for the Lynx, averaging 23.9 points, while Tina Charles leads the scoring for the Sun with 16.3 points per game. Collier’s performance will be crucial for the Lynx’s success against a determined Sun team.

Historically, the Lynx have dominated the matchup, winning four of the last five meetings. Their most recent clash ended with a decisive 102-63 victory for Minnesota on June 30, 2025. The Sun’s only victory in that span came on October 7, 2024, where they managed to snag a 92-82 win against the Lynx.

As the teams prepare for this exciting game, the Sun will need to tighten their defense to limit the Lynx’s offensive spurts, while Minnesota will look to assert their dominance once again.