Sports
Lynx Sign Jaylyn Sherrod After New York Waiver
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Lynx announced today they have signed guard Jaylyn Sherrod for the remainder of the WNBA season.
Sherrod, 23, was waived by the New York Liberty on August 1 after having played in 28 games over two seasons. The terms of her new contract were not disclosed.
During her time with the Liberty, Sherrod averaged 1.5 points and shot 38.2% from the field over just 5.0 minutes per game. Her most notable performance came on June 22, when she scored a season-high eight points against the Seattle Storm.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sherrod was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection at the University of Colorado. She earned AP All-America honorable mention in 2023-24, leading the Buffaloes to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament while averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 assists during her senior season.
The Lynx made this move amid multiple roster changes. Earlier this week, they also signed forward Camryn Taylor and released guard Yvonna Anderson, who played in only one game since joining the team on a temporary contract.
The Lynx will face the Liberty on August 10 in Brooklyn, giving Sherrod the chance to play against her former team. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC and available on the Lynx app.
Despite her challenges, Sherrod’s perseverance shines through as she joins a Lynx team poised for the postseason. ‘My journey has always been about resilience,’ she said shortly after the signing.
