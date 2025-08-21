Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Upgraded to Questionable for Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Atlanta.

Collier has missed the last five games while recovering from an ankle sprain. The Lynx have managed to go 4-1 during her absence, showing resilience without their star player.

The injury occurred on August 2 when Collier landed awkwardly on her right foot during the final moments of the third quarter in a matchup against another team. Following an MRI, sources indicated that she avoided major injury and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

ESPN reported that Collier was set to be reevaluated on Monday, two weeks after her initial injury.

Before the injury, Collier was a strong contender for MVP, leading the league with an impressive average of 23.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

As of now, Minnesota has 10 games left in the regular season, including the matchup against Atlanta on Thursday.