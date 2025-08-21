Sports
Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Upgraded to Questionable for Game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Atlanta.
Collier has missed the last five games while recovering from an ankle sprain. The Lynx have managed to go 4-1 during her absence, showing resilience without their star player.
The injury occurred on August 2 when Collier landed awkwardly on her right foot during the final moments of the third quarter in a matchup against another team. Following an MRI, sources indicated that she avoided major injury and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.
ESPN reported that Collier was set to be reevaluated on Monday, two weeks after her initial injury.
Before the injury, Collier was a strong contender for MVP, leading the league with an impressive average of 23.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks.
As of now, Minnesota has 10 games left in the regular season, including the matchup against Atlanta on Thursday.
Recent Posts
- Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Hits Drake Passage with No Tsunami Warning
- Mater Dei Faces St. Thomas Aquinas in Epic High School Showdown
- HUD to Implement English-Only Policy Following Trump’s Executive Order
- Orlando Pride Aims for Victory Against Angel City FC Tonight
- Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’ Returns with New Aliens and Heroes
- Biotech CEO Sues Uber After Being Assaulted by Driver
- Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Career Choices and Favorite Films
- Pohlad Family Chooses to Keep Twins After Considering Sale
- Aces, Mercury Clash in Key WNBA Playoff Matchup
- Boston’s Rookie Roman Anthony Poised for Big Moment at Yankee Stadium
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Amid Stimulus Speculation
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up Ahead of Key Weekend Matchups
- Atlanta Dream’s Remarkable Turnaround Boosts WNBA Reach
- Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Draws Scrutiny Amid Mixed Results
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star