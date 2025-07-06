Sports
Lynx Star Smith Injured During Game Against Valkyries
Minnesota, MN – The Minnesota Lynx faced off against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday night at the Target Center. The Lynx entered the weekend with the best record in the WNBA at 15-2.
Led by Napheesa Collier, who averages 24.6 points per game, Minnesota features four players scoring in double figures. One of those players is Alanna Smith, a seventh-year forward who earned All-Defensive honors last season. Smith has shown her versatility, averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds before tonight’s game.
During the match against the Valkyries, Smith played 19 minutes, contributing five points, five rebounds, and six assists. However, a knee injury forced her to leave the game prematurely. Smith initially went back to the locker room but returned to sit on the bench. Unfortunately, she had to exit again due to persistent knee issues.
The Lynx later announced that Smith was dealing with a right knee injury, marking her status as questionable for the remainder of the game. Ultimately, she was ruled out. Despite her absence, Minnesota managed to pull ahead in the late minutes of the game, likely influencing the decision to keep Smith out.
This season, she has participated in 17 of Minnesota’s 18 games, averaging 27.2 minutes per contest. Last year, Smith not only received All-Defensive honors but also finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. Her two-way performance is crucial for a Lynx squad aiming for another deep playoff run in the WNBA.
Recent Posts
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025
- India Sets Challenging Target as England Faces Pressure on Final Day
- Richland Home Sells for $500,000; Top Real Estate Sales in Oswego County
- England Faces Must-Win Match After Loss to France in Euro 2025 Opener