Lynx Star Smith Injured During Game Against Valkyries

Minnesota, MN – The Minnesota Lynx faced off against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday night at the Target Center. The Lynx entered the weekend with the best record in the WNBA at 15-2.

Led by Napheesa Collier, who averages 24.6 points per game, Minnesota features four players scoring in double figures. One of those players is Alanna Smith, a seventh-year forward who earned All-Defensive honors last season. Smith has shown her versatility, averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds before tonight’s game.

During the match against the Valkyries, Smith played 19 minutes, contributing five points, five rebounds, and six assists. However, a knee injury forced her to leave the game prematurely. Smith initially went back to the locker room but returned to sit on the bench. Unfortunately, she had to exit again due to persistent knee issues.

The Lynx later announced that Smith was dealing with a right knee injury, marking her status as questionable for the remainder of the game. Ultimately, she was ruled out. Despite her absence, Minnesota managed to pull ahead in the late minutes of the game, likely influencing the decision to keep Smith out.

This season, she has participated in 17 of Minnesota’s 18 games, averaging 27.2 minutes per contest. Last year, Smith not only received All-Defensive honors but also finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. Her two-way performance is crucial for a Lynx squad aiming for another deep playoff run in the WNBA.