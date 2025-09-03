Lynx Triumph Over Wings, Secure 32nd Win of the Season

Minneapolis, MN (Sept. 1, 2025) — The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 96-71 at Target Center on Monday night. This victory marked the Lynx’s 32nd win of the season, extending their franchise record while the Wings dropped to 9-33.

Napheesa Collier shined for the Lynx with 25 points, while Natisha Hiedeman achieved a career milestone, recording 20 points and 10 assists for her first double-double. The Lynx also had strong performances from Courtney Williams, who added 15 points and nine assists, and Bridget Carleton, who scored 12 points.

Although the Lynx secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, they played without Kayla McBride, who rested for the game. In her place, DiJonai Carrington made her first start as a Lynx player but left in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury. Despite this setback, Hiedeman stepped up effectively, hitting four three-pointers, including one at the end of the third quarter.

For the Wings, Paige Bueckers led the team with 17 points. Maddy Siegrist, Amy Okonkwo, and Diamond Miller each contributed 12 points. The Wings struggled overall, shooting 39% from the field and attempting 15 three-pointers, making only three.

The Lynx outperformed the Wings in nearly every statistical category including shooting 55% from the field and 58% from beyond the arc, making a total of 14 three-pointers. They also dominated the assist column with 29 assists compared to Dallas’s total.

The game began with Dallas leading briefly before Minnesota rallied to take control, finishing the first quarter 25-21. The second quarter saw the Lynx stretch their lead to 48-41 at halftime with a shooting efficiency of 57% from the three-point range.

In the second half, Minnesota continued their momentum, outscoring the Wings 25-12 in the final quarter, showcasing a dominant performance throughout the game.

The Lynx’s next match will be against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, September 4, as they aim to continue their impressive season.