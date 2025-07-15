Sports
Lynx Waive Alissa Pili Amid All-Star Buzz and Trade Talks
CHICAGO – The Minnesota Lynx waived forward Alissa Pili on Saturday, just before the WNBA’s cutdown deadline. This decision has significant implications for the team, as they currently hold the best record in the league at 18-4.
Pili, selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft from Utah, signed a three-year deal in April of that year. During her time with the Lynx, she averaged 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.9 minutes over 15 games this season. Waiving her allows Minnesota some roster flexibility, particularly with the upcoming All-Star break.
The timing of the release is critical since, after Sunday, teams would have to absorb full salaries for players on unprotected contracts, including rookies. This situation opens up possibilities for the Lynx to make room for Emma Meesseman, a two-time All-Star and 2019 WNBA Finals MVP, who has not played in the league since 2022.
Meesseman is widely viewed as one of the best players not currently on a WNBA roster. Her ties to the Lynx, including previous overseas play with current Lynx players, position her as a strong candidate for joining the team. Lynx star Napheesa Collier expressed her enthusiasm for the potential addition, calling Meesseman “an elite player” who could elevate their chances of winning a championship.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Lynx remain focused on maintaining their top-standing performance while navigating roster changes. They are currently looking to strengthen their team as the season progresses towards the All-Star break.
