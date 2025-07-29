Lyra Valkyria: From Dublin Prodigy to WWE Star

ORLANDO, Florida — WWE star Lyra Valkyria has made a significant impact on the women’s division, rising to fame with notable victories and powerful storytelling. Born Aoife Cusack in Dublin, Ireland, in 1996, Valkyria began her wrestling journey at just 18 years old, training at Fight Factory Pro Wrestling, which was founded by Finn Balor.

Valkyria adopted her ring name from the character Valkyrie Cain in the Irish fantasy series, Skulduggery Pleasant, by Derek Landy. “Discovered this series when I was 12 years old and at 22, I still relate and connect with the characters so much. @DerekLandy is an Irish hero and the reason I wrestle as Valkyrie,” she shared.

After building her career in Ireland and Europe, including competing in intergender matches, Valkyria signed with WWE in January 2020. Initially, she debuted in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, where she remained unbeaten for over a year until an ACL injury sidelined her for a year. This setback did not deter her, as she soon joined WWE NXT in Orlando, where she rebranded as Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria garnered widespread attention when she defeated NXT Champion Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc 2023. The victory not only marked a turning point in her career but also solidified her status as a rising star. “Never in my life did I dream that it could be me in the ring until I saw Becky Lynch, the girl from Dublin, Ireland,” Valkyria recalled.

After a successful run in NXT, Valkyria moved to WWE’s main roster, quickly becoming a Queen of the Ring finalist and the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Champion. Despite some difficulties gaining traction early on, a feud with Lynch helped bring out her best. The rivalry allowed her to showcase her skills and develop her persona.

Lyra’s personal life also plays a role in her public persona. Since 2014, she has been engaged to fellow wrestler LJ Cleary, another Dublin native. Cleary has faced mockery online, particularly regarding his appearance, a situation that has become fodder for promotions. “I’ve very thick skin. I chuckled,” Cleary said, emphasizing the support he has received.

At just 28 years old, Lyra Valkyria is poised to continue her dominance in WWE for years to come, with her fiancé by her side and a collection of titles on the horizon.