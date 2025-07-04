Lys Faces Noskova in Exciting Wimbledon Second Round Match

London, England – The second round of Wimbledon 2025 heats up as Eva Lys faces Linda Noskova on Wednesday. The match is set to begin at 11:25 AM ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Eva Lys, a German tennis player, made her way to the second round after a challenging match against Yue Yuan, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Although she has had difficulty on grass courts this season, this victory marks Lys’s third win in her first-round Grand Slam matches of the year, which also includes a successful run to round four of the Australian Open in January.

On the other hand, Linda Noskova, the Czech Republic’s rising star, advanced smoothly by defeating Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-4. Noskova did not drop her serve during the match and appears to be in excellent form, following a semi-final appearance at the Bad Homburg Open, where she nearly defeated top seed Jessica Pegula.

This will be the players’ first meeting on grass, although they played previously when Noskova was leading 6-2, 2-1 before Lys had to retire due to injury. Given her recent successes, Noskova is viewed as the heavy favorite to take the win.

Greg Butyn, a data analyst for Dimers, described the matchup, stating, “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Lys-Noskova match 10,000 times. With recent updates, we estimate Noskova’s chance of winning at 84%, while Lys’s is at 16%.”

As preparations continue ahead of the match, both players, known for their power and resilience, promise an exciting contest for tennis fans.