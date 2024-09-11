Mac Andrew Signs Landmark Deal with Gold Coast Suns

Gold Coast‘s emerging star, Mac Andrew, has officially signed a significant contract extension with the Gold Coast Suns, securing his future with the club until the end of 2030.

This deal also includes a trigger that could extend his commitment for an additional four years, potentially locking him in until the conclusion of the 2034 season.

Currently, the longest-signed players in the Australian Football League (AFL) include Connor Rozee, Aaron Naughton, and Sam Taylor, all of whom are contracted through to 2032.

Initially contracted for the following year, Andrew’s new agreement extends his tenure with the Suns for an additional five years, with an option for the further four seasons based on performance clauses.

A number of clubs, including Hawthorn, expressed strong interest in Andrew, who has gained recognition as an impressive intercepting defender.

Despite the attention from other teams, Andrew pledged his allegiance to the Suns, having been a top-five selection in the 2021 AFL Draft after a standout season with the Dandenong Stingrays.

This year, Andrew had an exceptional performance, appearing in 20 games and showcasing his versatility by excelling both as a defender and a forward, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Andrew expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to the Gold Coast Suns’ aspirations of clinching their inaugural premiership.

He stated, ‘I love everything about this place. I’ve made a home for myself up here and have a great support base here. I’m really keen to be a part of the first team that wins a premiership on the Coast.’

Craig Cameron, the Suns’ general manager of player talent and strategy, noted Andrew’s rapid development and his integral role within the club.

Cameron remarked, ‘He has worked hard to improve his game and we look forward to continuing to see his development in the red and gold for at least the next six years.’