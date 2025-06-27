Entertainment
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album ‘Guitar’ Set for August Release
LOS ANGELES, CA — Canadian musician Mac DeMarco has officially announced his new album, ‘Guitar’, which is scheduled for release on August 22, 2025, through his label, Mac’s Record Label. This album comes after DeMarco’s previous instrumental LP released in 2023.
DeMarco, known for his DIY approach, wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed the entire album by himself at his Los Angeles home in November 2024. The only outside help he sought was from mastering engineer David Ives. The album’s lead single, ‘Home’, provides a glimpse into his personal reflections on life and home.
In a press statement, DeMarco described ‘Guitar’ as “as close to a true representation of where I’m at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper.” The song ‘Home’ explores themes of nostalgia and personal distance, featuring lyrics that signify a longing for independence.
The music video for ‘Home’, which showcases DeMarco canoeing near his mother’s new home in Canada while shooting footage on tripods, visually complements the song’s intimate narrative.
To promote the album, DeMarco has announced a world tour that includes multiple stops in the UK this November, with a notable performance set for November 10 at London’s Eventim Apollo. Following the UK dates, he will embark on a tour through Asia and the United States in 2026, supported by fellow artists from his label.
“I’m happy to share this music, and look forward to playing these songs as many places as I’m able,” DeMarco added, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming shows.
‘Guitar’ will feature 12 tracks, including ‘Shining’, ‘Sweeter’, ‘Phantom’, and ‘Rock and Roll’. Fans can pre-order the album now ahead of its official release date.
