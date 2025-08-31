Entertainment
Mac DeMarco Kicks Off World Tour with New Album ‘Guitar’ in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California – Mac DeMarco, known for his distinctive style in bedroom rock, launched his world tour on August 22 to promote his sixth studio album, titled ‘Guitar.’ This album offers an intimate look at DeMarco’s personal and artistic journey.
The opening night took place at the iconic Greek Theater in Los Angeles, where DeMarco played a career-spanning setlist that delighted his fans. The set included 23 songs, featuring eight from ‘Guitar,’ including tracks like ‘Shining,’ ‘Holy,’ and ‘Phantom.’ He also introduced some B-sides from the album, such as ‘Rock and Roll.’
In addition to new material, DeMarco revisited beloved hits from his past albums. Fans enjoyed songs like ‘Heart to Heart’ from 2019’s ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ and ‘Freaking Out the Neighborhood’ from his earlier work, ‘2.’ The concert showcased DeMarco’s range, touching on tracks from various albums, including ‘This Old Dog’ and his 2023 collection of demos, ‘One Wayne G.’
Following the first night in Los Angeles, DeMarco is set to continue his tour, performing two additional nights at The Greek before heading to the East Coast. Tour dates include shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and New York City, where he will perform at Radio City Music Hall for two nights.
DeMarco’s extensive North American tour will conclude in late October, after which he plans to perform in Europe, with scheduled shows in cities like Amsterdam, Paris, Oslo, and Berlin. Fans are excited to follow his journey as he shares his latest album and his beloved classics.
