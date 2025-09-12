Mac DeMarco Returns with New Album ‘Guitar’

Los Angeles, CA — Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco released his latest album, “Guitar,” on August 22, marking his return to music after a two-year hiatus. This album is notable as DeMarco’s first fully instrumental collection in over five years.

With his last vocal album, “Here Comes the Cowboy,” released in 2019, DeMarco has kept a lower profile. In 2023, he shared two projects: a fully instrumental EP and a nine-hour compilation featuring demos and unfinished tracks. Despite a handful of rough vocals, fans have eagerly awaited new material showcasing his signature sound.

At 35 years old, DeMarco has experienced significant changes in his personal life since his heyday in the Los Angeles music scene. Once recognized for his carefree lifestyle, he has recently adopted a healthier approach, moving further away from the wild antics that once defined him.

Earlier this year, fans were surprised when he announced his plans to tour and release new music. The singles preceding “Guitar,” including “Bubba,” “One More Tear,” and “Another One,” hinted at his evolving artistic direction.

Although the album retains DeMarco’s trademark warbly acoustic guitars and sparse percussion, its minimal production feels closer to his recent instrumental efforts than to his earlier works like “Salad Days.” Listeners can hear a shift in his vocal style; the album opens with a high falsetto on the title track, representing a notable change from his usual baritone.

In “Guitar,” DeMarco’s new approach allows him to explore emotional depths. The track “Bubble” features semi-operatic falsetto as he sings, “Roll up those sleeves boy / Smoke the whole pack / There’s no turning back from this one.” This reflects themes of regret and fear, mirroring his personal struggles.

Lyrics such as, “I am terrified of dying / That old gift we all receive,” found in the track “Fear,” highlight the uncertainties he’s faced, especially following the loss of close friends in recent years. Meanwhile, the single “Holy” reveals his desire for salvation from his perceived curses, showcasing both vulnerability and longing.

Not all songs are weighed down by sorrow; tracks like “I Don’t Bite” convey a sense of maturity, where DeMarco expresses a laidback attitude indicative of his personal growth. “Darling, I don’t bite / at least not like I used to,” indicates a more reflective approach to his experiences.

“Guitar” is not just a nostalgic return but a collection of some of his most impressive songwriting yet. While opinions may differ on his production choices, there’s no denying that this album contains noteworthy lyrical content. Fans and new listeners alike will find value in the journey that Mac DeMarco takes them on throughout this album.