Mac Jones Aims to Revitalize Career with San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco, CA — Quarterback Mac Jones is eager to revive his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers this season. After signing a two-year deal this offseason, Jones will back up starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Jones has had a mixed career since being selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. He achieved initial success, winning 10 games and earning Pro Bowl honors, but his performance declined over the past three seasons. With a 10-22 record as a starter and 32 touchdowns against 31 interceptions, he faced challenges in New England and later with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Just as a player and a person and a teammate, I know it’s going to take care of itself, the way I work,” Jones told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m working hard. They’re working hard, and my goal is to be ready to play when I have to go in, and that’s all you can ask for.”

After a lackluster season in Jacksonville, where he finished with a 2-5 record while backing up Trevor Lawrence, Jones was waived by the Jaguars after the team chose not to pick up his fifth-year option. This led him to the 49ers, where he hopes to learn from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Jones believes that Shanahan’s coaching could help rejuvenate his skills. “I’ve obviously learned a lot in my past [from Bill Belichick] about the defensive side of the ball,” Jones said. “But to learn more about offense and defense together has been a big benefit so far.”

Shanahan has a known history of turning around quarterbacks’ careers, having helped elevate former players like Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. Jones hopes to follow in their footsteps as he integrates into the 49ers’ successful system.

San Francisco is looking to return to form after a disappointing 6-11 record last season. Jones is optimistic about his new team, stating that the 49ers are “just a bunch of winners” and are “going to get it back on track here this year.”

With training camp set to open soon, Jones is preparing to compete and learn alongside Purdy and the rest of the team. The 49ers’ preseason kicks off on August 9 against the Denver Broncos, followed by their regular-season opener on September 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.