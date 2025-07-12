Macará Faces Independiente del Valle in LigaPro Showdown

Ambato, Ecuador – Macará and Independiente del Valle are set to clash on Friday, July 11, 2025, in a key LigaPro match. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM at the Estadio Bellavista, as both teams vie for crucial points in the tournament.

Macará comes into this match riding high after a 4-1 victory over Aucas, a win that has pulled them out of the dreaded relegation zone and up to 12th place in the standings. Coach Guillermo Sanguinetti has revitalized the team, and they are eager to continue their upward trend against the league leaders.

Independiente del Valle, managed by Javier Rabanal, currently sits atop the LigaPro table with 37 points, three ahead of Barcelona. They are the league’s highest-scoring team with 35 goals, averaging nearly 1.84 goals per match. The Rayados are aiming to extend their lead and maintain their impressive run.

The last encounter between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw back in March. Both sides are aware of the stakes, and Friday’s match promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans can watch the game live on Zapping and El Canal del Fútbol.

Referee Bryan Loaiza will officiate the evening’s match. The anticipation in Ambato is building as the date approaches, with both teams looking to prove themselves once again in this pivotal matchup.