NEW YORK, NY (AP) — Tomas Machac, currently ranked 22nd in the world, faces Brazilian player João Fonseca today at approximately 1:30 PM local time in the second round of the US Open. Machac, a 24-year-old athlete from the Czech Republic, is looking to further his momentum after a strong showing at the Olympics.

Earlier this year, Machac achieved his career-best ranking of 20 in March. He gained significant attention after winning the Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles with his ex-girlfriend, Katerina Siniakova. The duo, who had just recently ended their romantic relationship, managed to maintain professionalism on the court, ultimately celebrating their victory with a kiss, sparking rumors of a possible reconciliation.

“We kept it ultra-secret. We decided weeks before the tournament to focus fully on winning a medal,” Machac stated following their Olympic triumph.

In addition to his Olympic success, Machac secured his first ATP title on hard courts at the Mexico Open in March, defeating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

Outside of tennis, Machac is an avid basketball fan and admires Michael Jordan, though he was born two years after Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls. “It’s crazy what [Jordan] did in his career. His achievements and moments were incredible. I learned that even on bad days, you can still fight and improve your game,” Machac shared.

Fonseca, who is just 19 years old, is entering the match after defeating Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. The match ended with scores of 7-6(3), 7-6(5), and 6-3. If he wins today, Fonseca could potentially face another young talent, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, in the third round.

Today’s encounter between Fonseca and Machac will be streamed live on ESPN, Sportv, and Disney+.