Entertainment
Machine Gun Kelly Launches New Single ‘Vampire Diaries’
Cleveland, OH – Machine Gun Kelly is back with a new single titled “Vampire Diaries,” showcasing his versatility across music genres. The track, which follows his summer hit, blends catchy lyrics with punchy guitars and drums, offering a poppy energy that fans have come to love.
Produced by his longtime collaborator Travis Barker, the new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Sam Cahill. In this vibrant video, the GRAMMY-nominated artist brings out more of his signature dance moves, choreographed by Sean Bankhead.
The upcoming album, which features this latest single, is set to be released on August 8th. This timing coincides perfectly with the MGK Day celebrations in Cleveland, scheduled from August 8 through August 10. Fans can expect a detailed list of events to enhance their celebration experience.
Machine Gun Kelly continues to demonstrate his passion for music and his commitment to engaging his audience. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.
