Machine Gun Kelly Rejects Role Over Racial Slur in Audition

Los Angeles, CA — Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-actor, has revealed that he turned down an audition for the movie Sinners because it required him to say a racial slur. During an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show over the weekend, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the details of his decision.

Kelly explained that he was set to audition for a character named Bert, a vampire involved in a brutal scene. He stated, “I was supposed to be in that. The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house.” He continued, “In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

The role was ultimately given to Peter Dreimainis from the band July Talk. Kelly expressed his aspirations to act and added, “I have a lot of aspirations to be in movies; it just hasn’t panned out that way… The angels will put something in the works.”

Over the years, Kelly has built an acting resume, appearing in films such as Bird Box, The Dirt, The Last Son, and Taurus. He was also featured in Cameron Crowe’s series Roadies.

His interview comes just days before the release of his seventh studio album, which drops this Friday. The album features singles like “Cliché,” “Miss Sunshine,” and “Vampire Diaries,” co-produced by Travis Barker. Bob Dylan also provided narration for the album’s trailer.