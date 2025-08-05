Entertainment
Machine Gun Kelly Rejects Role Over Racial Slur in Audition
Los Angeles, CA — Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-actor, has revealed that he turned down an audition for the movie Sinners because it required him to say a racial slur. During an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show over the weekend, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the details of his decision.
Kelly explained that he was set to audition for a character named Bert, a vampire involved in a brutal scene. He stated, “I was supposed to be in that. The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it’s the one that’s in the house.” He continued, “In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”
The role was ultimately given to Peter Dreimainis from the band July Talk. Kelly expressed his aspirations to act and added, “I have a lot of aspirations to be in movies; it just hasn’t panned out that way… The angels will put something in the works.”
Over the years, Kelly has built an acting resume, appearing in films such as Bird Box, The Dirt, The Last Son, and Taurus. He was also featured in Cameron Crowe’s series Roadies.
His interview comes just days before the release of his seventh studio album, which drops this Friday. The album features singles like “Cliché,” “Miss Sunshine,” and “Vampire Diaries,” co-produced by Travis Barker. Bob Dylan also provided narration for the album’s trailer.
Recent Posts
- Celebrity Constellation Stranded for Hours by Power Outage in Mediterranean
- California Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot on Their Patio
- US and EU Reach Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions
- Ex-Staffer Demands Kanye West Pay $99,720 in Lawsuit Fees
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Now Available at Discounted Price
- Halle Berry Revives Iconic Bond Girl Scene During Summer Getaway
- Trump Press Secretary Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize Controversy
- Baltimore Unveils New Affordable Housing Complex for Vulnerable Citizens
- Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Combat Cervical Cancer
- Adam Scott and Rider Strong Reconcile Over 30-Year-Old On-Set Incident
- Halsey Prepares for Debut in ‘Americana’ While Dealing with Pregnancy
- Swire Properties Reports Stable Occupancy and Development Advances
- Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Top Music Poll with ‘Is It a Crime’
- Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’ Set for October Release
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs Future With Milwaukee Bucks as Season Approaches
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers for August 4
- Shaboozey to Headline Free Concert at Civic Center in September
- Interest Resumes for Student Loan Borrowers in SAVE Program
- Mortgage Rates Drop, Boosting Homebuyers’ Purchasing Power
- Marvel’s Untitled Special Brings Back The Punisher for New Adventure