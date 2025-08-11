Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana

Los Angeles, CA — Machine Gun Kelly, known for his dynamic music career, released his latest album, Lost Americana, on August 8, 2025. The artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, showcases a variety of genres, including country, folk, and classic rock, in his newest work, departing from his initial rap roots.

Lost Americana follows 2022’s Mainstream Sellout and includes 12 tracks that reflect his desire to break free from musical stereotypes. In an interview with People, he emphasized, “I choose to not stay contained in a societal box. All I do is entertain, and entertainment can’t be that serious.”

The album’s cinematic trailer, narrated by iconic musician Bob Dylan, garnered attention when released in June. Dylan described the record as “a sonic map of forgotten places” and a tribute to American freedom, stating, “From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces.”

Fans were initially skeptical about Dylan’s involvement, but MGK confirmed his role during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He expressed astonishment at Dylan’s awareness of his music, saying, “I have no idea how he even knows who I am.”

Notably, Dylan had previously shared footage of MGK performing at Park Ave CDs in Orlando, Florida. Reflecting on their connection, MGK remarked, “I feel like he’s just in on some giant cosmic joke.”

Lost Americana is available on all major streaming platforms, marking another evolution in MGK’s ever-changing musical journey.