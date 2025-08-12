Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Dating Rumors with Sydney Sweeney

NEW YORK, NY — Musician Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, addressed rumors about his relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney during a recent appearance on a popular talk show. The event occurred on August 10, 2025, as fans speculated whether the two were more than just friends.

In response to a fan’s question about the dating rumors, MGK, 35, said, “Kyle P., shut up, dude,” while shaking his head. His reaction suggested he wanted to put a stop to any speculation.

The two stars have been friends for a while and have collaborated professionally. They appeared together in the 2019 film ‘Big Time Adolescence’ and Sweeney, 27, recently starred in MGK’s directorial debut, ‘Downfalls High,’ released in 2021.

Earlier in May, after Sweeney’s split from another partner, she was seen celebrating at the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas alongside MGK and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pictures from the event showed the trio enjoying their time together.

Sweeney posted a group photo on her social media where she was all smiles between MGK and Schwarzenegger. At the event, MGK was seen chatting with Sweeney, and both were dressed in denim outfits, showcasing a casual but fashionable look.

MGK is also adjusting to fatherhood after recently becoming a dad for the second time to his daughter, Saga. He has spoken openly about the joy of being a father, saying it “recharges your will-to-live battery.” His latest album, ‘Lost Americana,’ released on August 8, has reportedly been enjoyed by his daughters.

On the talk show, MGK teased that his daughters love the new music, noting, “Well, one can’t use words yet, but the smiles that I get whenever I play it would indicate that there’s a fondness of it.” As he navigates fatherhood and his music career, MGK continues to keep his fans engaged with updates about his life and work.

The artist also recently shared his dreams of collaborating with icons like Frank Sinatra, indicating a desire to explore new creative avenues in the future.