ATLANTA, Ga. — A new feature on content platforms is using machine learning to personalize article recommendations. The latest update, released on August 8, 2025, allows readers to see the top numbered articles based on their individual interests.

This initiative requires users to have at least 30 or more articles queued in their reading container. The violet section of the page highlights these queued articles, which are analyzed by the machine learning system to surface relevant content.

According to the developers, this feature is designed to improve reader engagement. By analyzing user behavior and preferences, the ML system can identify articles that are likely to interest individual users. This not only enhances the user experience but also increases the time spent on the platform.

“We believe this technology will revolutionize how readers interact with content,” said a spokesperson for the project. “It ensures that our readers receive personalized recommendations tailored just for them.”

The feature is expected to roll out gradually across various platforms, with the goal of making content consumption more efficient and enjoyable for users.