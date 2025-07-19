MacIntyre Seizes Opportunity at The Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland

Bob MacIntyre showcased his golfing prowess on Friday by shooting a 66 in the second round of The Open Championship. The Scottish golfer’s strong performance catapulted him into a tie for fifth place, just five shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

After starting his tournament with a level-par round, MacIntyre expressed his hopes for a better score, and he delivered. His closing par came as he studied the leaderboard, confirming his position in the competition.

“There’s potential. It could be anyone’s time,” said the 28-year-old MacIntyre, currently ranked world number 14. “I feel happy, confident, comfortable. I’m going to go out and give it my best shot all the way through to Sunday afternoon.”

MacIntyre reported better accuracy off the tee, allowing him to make closer approach shots. He scored birdies on holes three, five, seven, twelve, and thirteen. His only blemish was a dropped shot on 16, quickly recovered with a steady par on 18.

“For almost all 18 holes today, I felt like I did what I did on the front nine yesterday,” he noted. “I played aggressively but smart at the same time.”

MacIntyre is looking to secure his first major victory after finishing second at the US Open in June.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, the world number two and local favorite, finished with a second-round score of 69, leaving him five strokes behind clubhouse leader Brian Harman. McIlroy, who previously missed the cut during the last Open held at Portrush in 2019, expressed relief at making it through the second round this year.

<p“Another solid day,” McIlroy said post-game. “I feel like I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but overall in a decent position heading into the weekend.”

McIlroy began his round with a birdie and acknowledged the challenges presented by the demanding course. “This golf is very demanding. You know the holes you have to make par, and you try to pick off your birdies on the easy holes.”

As excitement builds for the weekend ahead, both MacIntyre and McIlroy remain determined to make their mark at The Open Championship.