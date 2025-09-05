Sports
Mackenzie Dern Prepares for Championship Rematch Against Virna Jandiroba
Las Vegas, NV — UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern, 32, is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321. The fight is set for next month in Abu Dhabi, and Dern is eager to showcase her transformation since their first encounter in late 2020.
In her debut against Jandiroba, Dern described herself as a “petite girly-girl” and noted her lack of muscle. Now, she feels more confident in her athleticism and physique. “I watched my fight with her last time, and I was like, ‘Man, I was so petite,’” she said. “I didn’t really have any muscle. I’m way more athletic now and just able to grow the muscle and get a way more mature, athletic body to fight for the championship now.”
Dern believes this rematch holds significant importance, particularly as it is for a championship title that was previously held by Zhang Weili. Weili vacated the title to pursue opportunities in the flyweight division. Dern said, “I know I can do it because it’s been done before. So the only question is if I can do it again, and can I be better focused on getting better.”
The rivalry between Dern and Jandiroba is not just about their past fight but also about their evolving fighting styles. “I know for sure she’s going to bring new stuff. I’ve just got to be prepared for that and fighting basically a different Virna,” Dern noted. Both fighters are known for their grappling strengths, but Dern feels they are now at different stages in their careers.
UFC 321 promises to be an exciting event as Dern and Jandiroba battle for the title. Fans can look forward to seeing how Dern’s hard work reflects in her performance. In the meantime, UFC and fans are abuzz with news of other upcoming fights, including a notable matchup with Valentina Shevchenko.
