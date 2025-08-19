Sports
Mackenzie McDonald Faces Luciano Darderi in Winston-Salem Open Match
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Mackenzie McDonald will meet Luciano Darderi in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
McDonald, ranked No. 102, is favored to win with odds of -135 against Darderi, ranked No. 34, whose odds are +105. The implied probability of McDonald winning is about 57.4% based on these odds, which were last updated Tuesday at 2:35 PM ET.
McDonald has struggled recently during the North American hard-court swing, suffering early exits at the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open. In his first-round match at the Winston-Salem Open, he narrowly defeated Brandon Holt, winning 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(2) after a tense battle.
Conversely, Darderi entered the North American circuit on a high note, having won back-to-back titles at the Nordea Open and Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. However, he struggled in his only hard-court appearance this year, losing in the second round of the Cincinnati Open after retiring mid-match.
In their previous encounter at the 2023 Mexican Open, McDonald defeated Darderi 6-4, 6-2, giving him a 1-0 head-to-head advantage. Despite both players having shaky hard-court records this year, McDonald’s previous victory and solid serve may give him the edge going into this match.
The match is set for 4:00 PM at Wake Forest University, and it will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel in the USA and Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Viewers can also access streaming on tennistv.com and bet365.
Darderi’s performance on hard courts has left much to be desired, with only one win across seven tournaments this season, compared to McDonald’s more recent success. As they prepare to meet again, McDonald seems poised for another strong showing.
