MacKenzie Scott Continues Bold Philanthropic Journey After Divorce

SEATTLE, WA – MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s wealthiest women, is changing the landscape of philanthropy through her remarkable giving. Since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott has donated over $19 billion to various organizations focused on racial equity, education, and women’s rights.

In 2021, Scott surprised many by marrying a science teacher from Seattle. However, the marriage ended quietly in early 2023, but her dedication to philanthropy has only intensified. In late 2024, she announced an additional $2 billion in unrestricted grants, showing her commitment to mission-driven investments beyond traditional nonprofits.

Scott’s transformative approach has set a new standard for billionaires, emphasizing that wealth can be leveraged for good. “This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” she stated in a 2020 letter describing her donations to 384 organizations, including Meals on Wheels.

Scott and Bezos have four children together: three sons and one daughter they adopted from China. Their eldest son, Preston, born in 2000, is the only child publicly identified while the details of their other children remain private. Furthermore, Scott is an accomplished novelist, having written two books, one of which won an American Book Award.

In 2014, she founded the anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution. As executive director, she has created a platform where students and celebrities share their experiences with bullying and promote kindness among peers.

MacKenzie Scott’s relentless drive to use her wealth for positive change continues to inspire many, and she is reshaping the narrative of modern philanthropy.