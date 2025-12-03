MacKinnon, Robertson, Bedard Named NHL’s Three Stars for November

NEW YORK – Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks have been named the NHL‘s Three Stars for November 2025, presented by GEICO.

MacKinnon, who took home the First Star honors, led the league in even-strength points (20), plus/minus (+20), and total points (26) in 13 games. His performance helped the Avalanche secure a remarkable record of 11-0-2 throughout the month, contributing significantly to their position at the top of the NHL standings with 42 points (18-1-6 overall).

“Every game, we just focused on playing our best,” MacKinnon said. He tallied 11 goals and 15 assists in November, marking a significant contribution to the Avalanche’s success.

Robertson, awarded the Second Star, shone brightly for the Stars, scoring 13 goals and recording 22 points across 15 contests. Dallas posted an impressive record of 11-2-2 for the month, trailing closely behind Colorado in the overall standings. “I just try to help the team win,” said Robertson, who became a key player in securing 24 points for his team in November.

Bedard rounded out the trio as the Third Star, notching 10 goals and 13 assists in 14 games, playing a crucial role in bringing the Blackhawks close to a playoff spot with a record of 6-5-3 in November. “It’s amazing to see our efforts pay off,” Bedard noted.

The recognition highlights not only the individual talent of these players but also the collaborative effort of their teams as they strive for playoff contention. The NHL continues to celebrate the excellence displayed on the ice as fans eagerly follow the season’s developments.