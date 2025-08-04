News
Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested for stealing over $1,000 worth of Georgia Lottery tickets from four gas stations, according to the Forsyth Police Department.
The incidents occurred on July 12 and July 13, when Christian Scott Blackmon allegedly entered the stores, played the Georgia Lottery Cash Pop, and left without paying for the tickets.
Authorities said Blackmon was identified and arrested following an investigation led by Lieutenant Thomas with assistance from the Georgia Lottery Commission. The investigation revealed that thefts happened at Marathon Gas Station and Chevron on Tift College Drive, Fast Track Gas Station on N. Lee Street, and Royal 7 on Cabiness Avenue.
Police reported that the stolen tickets were valued between $240 and $280 at each location, totaling just over $1,000.
Blackmon faces multiple charges, including four counts of criminal attempt of theft by taking and four counts of falsely making, altering, forging, uttering, passing, or counterfeiting lottery tickets.
He was eventually located and taken into custody by the authorities, according to the police press release.
