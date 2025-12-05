Macron and Xi Discuss Trade, Ukraine War During China Visit

BEIJING, China — French President Emmanuel Macron urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to enhance cooperation on geopolitical issues, trade, and environmental concerns during a meeting on Thursday. This visit comes as the European Union seeks China’s assistance in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine while China looks to stabilize its trade relations amidst U.S. tariffs.

On his fourth state visit, Macron aims to address France‘s significant trade deficit with China and secure industrial jobs to strengthen his legacy. Macron expressed his commitment to developing a more balanced relationship, stating, “The imbalances we see accumulating today are not sustainable. They carry the risk of triggering a financial crisis and threaten our ability to grow together.”

During the meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi emphasized that both countries should follow their own geopolitical paths. However, no major business agreements were finalized, despite Macron traveling with a delegation of top French executives from companies such as Airbus, BNP Paribas, Schneider, and Alstom.

Macron called for China’s support in reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine, highlighting the urgency of the situation as winter approaches. “I hope China will join our call and our efforts to at least reach a ceasefire as soon as possible,” he said.

China has signaled a willingness to improve its trading relationship with France, particularly in agricultural sectors, including wine and pork. Macron welcomed this initiative, highlighting it as vital for achieving a fair trade balance. “The countries will work toward establishing a framework that allows for increased Chinese direct investment in Europe, particularly in France,” he said.

While the two leaders signed 12 cooperation agreements covering various sectors, details on financial specifics remained unclear. The agreements touched on areas such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and environmental initiatives.

Despite diplomatic gestures, analysts caution that broader power dynamics between France and China continue to influence negotiations. With the EU’s trade deficit with China growing significantly since 2019, Macron is advocating for protective measures against the influx of subsidized Chinese goods.

The trade talks also faced complications concerning Chinese tariffs and regulations. Xi reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting peace in Ukraine while balancing domestic economic interests. With discussions expected to continue, the outcome of this latest visit remains to be seen as both countries navigate complex trade and political landscapes.