World
Macron Sues Podcaster Candace Owens Over Controversial Claims
PARIS, France — French President Emmanuel Macron has filed a lawsuit against podcaster Candace Owens following her controversial claims about his wife, Brigitte Macron.
The suit, announced on July 23, 2025, accuses Owens of defamation after she stated in a recent podcast episode that Brigitte Macron is a transgender individual, alleging that she is a man.
Macron’s legal team released a statement saying the allegations are not only false but also harmful. They emphasized that such statements compromise the dignity and respect that should be afforded to the First Lady.
Owens, a conservative commentator, made the remarks during a lively discussion about political figures and their families. She has since defended her comments as part of her right to free speech. However, the backlash from several public figures has prompted Macron to take legal action.
“This is not just about me or my family, but about protecting the truth,” Macron said in a press conference earlier today. “There is a line that should not be crossed when speaking about people’s personal lives.”
The French legal system has strict laws against defamation, and this case is expected to attract significant media attention in the coming weeks. Many are watching closely to see how this legal battle will unfold and what implications it may have for public discourse in France.
